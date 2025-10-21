Cheerleader dies after being shot at high school bonfire, remembered for having 'spunk to her step'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high school cheerleader died after she was shot at a party on Sunday, which left her with severe injuries to her brain.

Kimber Mills, 18, was shot early Sunday in Pinson, Alabama, in a heavily wooded area referred to as The Pit, according to AL.com. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said that the suspect, 27-year-old Steven Tyler Whitehead, showed up at around 12:24 a.m. and fired his gun several times after a verbal and physical fight. WVTM reported that the shooting happened at a bonfire.

Whitehead was charged with three counts of attempted murder and is being held on a $180,000 bond.

Ashley Mills, the victim's sister, told AL.com that no one knew Whitehead, adding that he tried talking to one of Kimber's friends. Ashley said that the girl then told her boyfriend, causing a fight that ended with shots being fired.

"Kimber was caught in the crossfire," Ashley Mills said.

Kimber Mills was a senior at Cleveland High School, where she was a cheerleader and also ran track. Kimber Mills' sister said she died on Wednesday night.

"Our sweet baby sister went to be with the Lord at 7:08 p.m. last night! She has had the biggest gathering for honor walk the doc has ever seen! She was and is so loved by so many. We will miss you Kimber! Everyone is free to share this post anywhere they feel necessary!" Ashley Mills wrote on Facebook.

According to the report, Kimber Mills was planning to attend the University of Alabama in 2026 with hopes of becoming a nurse.

Ashley Mills said her sister's injuries were too severe, adding an honor walk was held on Tuesday afternoon.

"She has too much trauma to her brain," Ashley Mills said. "She is breathing on her own with an assisted breathing machine… We do have her on a DNR because we don’t want to hurt her anymore trying to bring her back. We’ve already got it set up for her to be an organ donor because that’s what she wanted."

"She had a little spunk to her step," Ashley Mills said.

Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush said Kimber Mills was shot in the head and leg and was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

Three other people were also injured in the shooting.

Rylie Cirbo, who knew Kimber Mills, told Fox News Digital: "I’d much rather her be known for her sunshine personality and big smile rather than the tragedy."

"I’m thankful for all the joy she’s brought my other friends," she said. "She seemed like a very bright light in so many lives."