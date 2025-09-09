Suspect in murder of retired college professor had felony charge dropped in prior arrest: Court documents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The man police believe killed a retired Auburn University professor was arrested in 2023 and charged with a gun-related felony, but prosecutors later allowed him to plead guilty to several misdemeanors.

Police in Auburn, Alabama said 59-year-old Julie Gard Schnuelle was found dead in a wooded area of Kiesel Park on Saturday with injuries consistent with an assault. Police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a deceased individual. Schnuelle was walking her dog at the time, which was found unharmed, according to AL.com.

26-year-old Harold Rashad Dabney III was arrested on two counts of capital murder in relation to the death of Schnuelle. In a news release, police said that Dabney was arrested on Sunday following an 8:30 a.m. call reporting a "suspicious person," noting that detectives "made observations that led them to believe Dabney had involvement with the homicide."

Dabney III allegedly stole Schnuelle's Ford F-150 which has since been recovered, police said.

An arrest warrant obtained by Fox News Digital indicates that Dabney was arrested on Dec. 27, 2023 in Virginia Beach, Virginia on a gun-related felony and several misdemeanors.

A Virginia Beach Police Department officer wrote Dabney, homeless at the time, was sleeping in his car in a business's parking lot when law enforcement was called for trespassing.

The officer wrote that he observed Dabney sleeping in the driver's seat, and said he was "f-cked up," refusing to speak any further. Police said when they searched the car, they found a "handgun concealed under driver seat" without a serial number, a "sawed off shotgun in the back seat," white pills and an open container.

Dabney had no prior criminal record before the Dec. 2023 incident and had a job several months prior, but was unemployed at the time, police wrote. Police noted Dabney "refused to swear/affirm to tell the truth for bail hearing."

He was charged with felony possession or use of a "sawed-off" shotgun and misdemeanor removing or altering serial number or other identification on a firearm, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, public intoxication and trespassing.

Court records indicate Dabney pleaded guilty to all misdemeanors while prosecutors dropped the felony charge, which would have resulted in a 2 to 10 year prison sentence if convicted. He was sentenced to 12 months unsupervised probation for the misdemeanors.

Schnuelle was a professor emerita at Auburn University's College of Veterinary Medicine from 2003 to 2021, when she retired, the university said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. She also recently was the Area Veterinarian in Charge with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Alabama and Mississippi, Auburn University said in its statement.

"The Auburn University community extends its sincere condolences to Gard Schnuelle’s family and loved ones for their tragic loss," the spokeswoman said.

The Auburn University described Schnuelle as a "cherished educator."

"She was a cherished educator, mentor and colleague whose dedication to students and passion for theriogenology and veterinary medicine left a lasting impact on Auburn," the university said. "Dr. Gard Schnuelle’s legacy of compassion, scholarship and service will continue to inspire generations of veterinarians."

Dabney is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond.