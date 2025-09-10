Charlotte train stabbing suspect's brother says killing could have been 'prevented'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeremiah, who has the same father as Decarlos Brown Jr. — the 34-year-old man charged in connection with the brutal murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska in a light rail car — indicated to the New York Post that he believes the killing could have been "prevented."

Decarlos Brown Jr., who already had a criminal record before allegedly perpetrating the fatal attack in North Carolina last month, was arrested earlier this year for allegedly misusing the 911 system, but then released on a written promise to appear, according to court records.

"I think they could have pretty much prevented it then," Jeremiah told the Post.

A document describing the allegations states, "Once on scene, officers spoke with the defendant, Decarlos Brown, who advised that he believed someone gave him a ‘man-made’ material that controlled when he ate, walked, talked, etc.

"Brown wanted officers to investigate this ‘man-made’ material that was inside of his body. Officers advised Brown that the issue was a medical issue and that there was nothing further they could do. Brown became upset with the officers answers and with officers still on scene, called 911 to speak with police," the document states.

Decarlos Brown Jr.'s mother indicated that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, WSOCTV.com reported.

"I didn’t even know he had mental problems…You can’t just let him walk free especially because of mental issues," Jeremiah said, according to the Post, which noted that he is 19 years old.

"He could do it again. They should still treat him for his mental issues but there are consequences for his actions," he said, according to the report. "I think he should suffer the consequences."

Jeremiah indicated that he only met Decarlos Brown Jr. "once or twice," the outlet reported. "He was on my father’s side. They have a record of being in jail and stuff," he noted.

"I hope for the family impacted by the lady on the train," Jeremiah said, according to the New York Post. "I hope they get the support they need."

Zarutska had come to the U.S. to get away from the Russia-Ukraine war.

"In August 2022, she emigrated from Ukraine with her mother, sister, and brother to escape the war, and she quickly embraced her new life in the United States," her obituary notes.