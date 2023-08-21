Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

Charlotte police kill suspect who stabbed officer in the neck with knife

The wounded NC officer, who was responding to a domestic violence call, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

An officer responding to a domestic violence call fatally shot a man after the suspect stabbed another officer in the neck with a knife Sunday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The officers heard gunshots from inside the apartment just before 8 a.m. and forced their way inside, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a video statement posted to social media.

The two officers encountered a male suspect and began a struggle to take him into custody, Jennings said.

During the altercation, the man stabbed one of the officers in the neck, according to a news release from the department.

The wounded officer retreated and another officer shot and killed the man, Jennings said.

North Carolina Fox News graphic

A male suspect who stabbed an officer in the neck with a knife was killed Sunday morning in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The department said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified. The wounded officer and a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound were taken to a hospital with injuries the department said were not life-threatening, the news release said.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the home, the news release said.

"As we always talk about, domestic violence calls for service are always some of the most dangerous that officers can encounter," Jennings said. "Officers did their job today, and they did what they had to do. But we never want to discount the fact that a life was taken today."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will lead the examination of the shooting.