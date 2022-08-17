Expand / Collapse search
Charlotte FC announces plans for renovation of headquarters

Renovations to the existing structure at the site is expected to be completed next spring

Associated Press
Charlotte FC will house the club’s permanent training facility and business operations headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the expansion Major League Soccer team announced Wednesday.

The site, where the team has practiced this season, will be renovated to include a privately-financed 52,000-plus square foot facility with four fields — three natural grass and one synthetic turf. It will serve as home to Charlotte FC, plus its MLS NEXT Pro and Academy teams. There are currently two fields at the site.

Renovations to the existing structure at the site is expected to be completed next spring.

McKinzie Gaines, above, of Charlotte FC, attempts a shot on the goal during a soccer match between Charlotte FC and the Chicago Fire at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Charlotte FC is renovating its facilities.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said finding a permanent training facility and headquarters has been a priority since the team was launched.

"This is an important milestone for our Club and reflects our commitment to continue investing in infrastructure that will allow Charlotte FC to be a leader in Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch," Tepper said in a release.

Tepper, who also owns the NFL's Carolina Panthers, has had legal issues after abandoning a half-build practice facility for the Panthers in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The Charlotte FC facility will be the headquarters of the club’s more than 110 employees.