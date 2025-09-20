Charlie Kirk ally reveals 'absolute miracle' that may have saved lives during fatal shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet on Saturday said Charlie Kirk's surgeon called it an "absolute miracle" that the bullet that killed him didn’t exit his body because dozens of people were standing behind him when he was shot.

"I want to address some of the discussion about the lack of an exit wound with Charlie. I’m usually not interested in delving into most of this kind of online chatter, and I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know," Kolvet, the executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," wrote in a lengthy post on X.

Kolvet said he had just spoken with Kirk’s surgeon, who told him the bullet "'absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc.’"

CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL IN ARIZONA EXPECTED TO DRAW 100,000, WITH TRUMP AND VANCE HEADLINING

He said when he told the doctor that dozens of staff, students and guests had been standing behind the TPUSA founder when he was shot, the surgeon replied, "It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed."

The doctor added that Kirk’s "bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too."

KIRK'S LAST INTERVIEWER: EVERYONE 'FELT THE SPIRIT' AND 'OPTIMISM' HE CARRIED

The coroner found the bullet just behind Kirk’s skin, Kolvet said.

"Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him," Kolvet added. "Remarkable. Miraculous."

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking to students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

His alleged assassin, 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson, is charged with murder and remains locked up in a Utah jail.