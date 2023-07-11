Expand / Collapse search
Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from California prison

Van Houten 'was released to parole supervision' on Tuesday

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
Charles Manson follower up for parole should ‘absolutely not’ be released: Nancy Grace Video

Charles Manson follower up for parole should ‘absolutely not’ be released: Nancy Grace

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to stop fighting against parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten. 

Leslie Van Houten, a follower of Charles Manson, was released from a California prison on Tuesday.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told Fox News that Van Houten "was released to parole supervision" on Tuesday.

Manson family member Leslie Van Houten in court

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif.  (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

"Van Houten will have a three-year maximum parole term with a parole discharge review occurring after one year," a spokesperson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.

