Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from California prison

Leslie Van Houten, a follower of Charles Manson, was released from a California prison on Tuesday.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson told Fox News that Van Houten "was released to parole supervision" on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Van Houten will have a three-year maximum parole term with a parole discharge review occurring after one year," a spokesperson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.