©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update November 30, 2015

Charges filed against man accused in northern Nevada crime spree that left 5 dead

By | Associated Press
This image provided by Lyon County Sheriff’s Office shows Jeremiah Bean, a A 25-year-old person of interest who has been arrested after five people were found dead in one morning in northern Nevada. Bean was arrested Monday, April 13, 2013, on suspicion of burglary after he was found with items from one of the crime scenes. (AP Photo/Lyon County Sheriff’s Office)

FERNLEY, Nev. – Formal charges have been filed against a Nevada man accused in a string of five apparently random killings.

Jeremiah Bean was arraigned Thursday evening on 19 counts, including murder, burglary and arson. The 25-year-old from Fernley was assigned a public defender and is set for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday.

Bean was arrested after five people were found fatally shot in three different locations Monday.

Eighty-four-year-old victims Robert and Dorothy Pape were found dead at their home, while 67-year-old Angie Duff and 69-year-old Lester Leiber were found dead at a home around the corner.

Officials say Bean had been staying two houses down from Duff.

Fifty-two-year-old Eliazar Graham was found dead along the road near the Mustang Ranch brothel. Authorities believe Bean killed him and stole his vehicle.