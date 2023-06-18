Central Park dispute between NYC dog walkers ends with pet stabbed to death: reports

A dog has died after being stabbed during a dispute between its owner and another dog walker in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday night, according to police and local reports.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a 911 call inside Central Park near East 106 Street and East Drive and found a 43-year-old woman who said an unknown attacker stabber her dog after a verbal dispute, the NYPD said.

The dog was rushed to a local animal clinic, where it was euthanized due to its injuries.

The woman had been walking her dog, a German shepherd pit bull mix named Eli, with a 51-year-old man, the New York Daily News reported, citing police.

The pair was also walking their Chihuahua when they encountered the attacker, who was walking three dogs without leashes, the report said.

During the ensuing argument, the three unleashed dogs began to bite Eli and the Chihuahua. When the woman tried to intervene, the attacker pulled out a switchblade and stabbed Eli, according to the report.

Police said the suspect fled and the person's current whereabouts are unknown.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.