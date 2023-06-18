Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Central Park dispute between NYC dog walkers ends with pet stabbed to death: reports

Suspect fled Central Park; NYPD says no arrests made

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A dog has died after being stabbed during a dispute between its owner and another dog walker in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday night, according to police and local reports.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a 911 call inside Central Park near East 106 Street and East Drive and found a 43-year-old woman who said an unknown attacker stabber her dog after a verbal dispute, the NYPD said.

The dog was rushed to a local animal clinic, where it was euthanized due to its injuries.

The woman had been walking her dog, a German shepherd pit bull mix named Eli, with a 51-year-old man, the New York Daily News reported, citing police.

Aerial view of Manhattan

The incident happened inside Central Park near East 106 Street and East Drive in Manhattan, according to police. (Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images)

The pair was also walking their Chihuahua when they encountered the attacker, who was walking three dogs without leashes, the report said. 

During the ensuing argument, the three unleashed dogs began to bite Eli and the Chihuahua. When the woman tried to intervene, the attacker pulled out a switchblade and stabbed Eli, according to the report.

NYPD car

Police said the suspect fled the area and no arrests have been made as of Sunday morning. (iStock)

Police said the suspect fled and the person's current whereabouts are unknown.

No arrests have been made as the investigation remains ongoing.