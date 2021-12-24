CDC cuts quarantine time for health care workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will be cutting the quarantine time for health care workers to 7 days after they test positive for COVID-19.

Workers previously were required to isolate themselves for ten days, according to the New York Post.

Employees are now able to come back to the workplace after receiving a negative COVID-19 test within two days of their return and after not having a fever for 24 hours.

The CDC’s new recommendation comes amid the outbreak of the highly-contagious omicron variant which may contribute to a staffing shortage.

Omicron accounts for 73.2% of new coronavirus infections in the United States, according to a recent Fox News report .

The CDC’s new guidance, which is only applicable to health care workers, could change depending on staffing shortages. Additionally, designated crisis workers could face no restrictions.

Workers who are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot no longer need to isolate themselves at home after a "high-risk" exposure to the virus if they do not test positive.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained to the New York Post that the updates "reflect what (they) know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses."

She said that the CDC’s priority remains focused on prevention, keeping workers and patients safe, and preventing "undue burden on our healthcare facilities."

