Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH
Published

CDC cuts quarantine time for health care workers

Workers previously isolated themselves for 10 days

By Maria Lencki | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will be cutting the quarantine time for health care workers to 7 days after they test positive for COVID-19. 

Workers previously were required to isolate themselves for ten days, according to the New York Post

Employees are now able to come back to the workplace after receiving a negative COVID-19 test within two days of their return and after not having a fever for 24 hours. 

NFL MEDICAL OFFICER: ASYMPTOMATIC PEOPLE NOT SPREADING COVID

A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

A podium with the logo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention  at the Tom Harkin Global Communications Center on October 5, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.  ( Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The CDC’s new recommendation comes amid the outbreak of the highly-contagious omicron variant which may contribute to a staffing shortage.

Omicron accounts for 73.2% of new coronavirus infections in the United States, according to a recent Fox News report

The CDC’s new guidance, which is only applicable to health care workers, could change depending on staffing shortages. Additionally, designated crisis workers could face no restrictions.

Workers who are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot no longer need to isolate themselves at home after a "high-risk" exposure to the virus if they do not test positive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. 

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky explained to the New York Post that the updates "reflect what (they) know about infection and exposure in the context of vaccination and booster doses." 

She said that the CDC’s priority remains focused on prevention, keeping workers and patients safe, and preventing "undue burden on our healthcare facilities." 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report 

Your Money