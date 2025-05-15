Expand / Collapse search
CBP officers seize $875K in marijuana disguised as a shipment of men's overalls

Officers found 200 pounds of the drug inside 155 vacuum-sealed packages

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore seized $875,000 in marijuana after it was discovered in a shipment disguised as men's overalls.

Officers found more than 200 pounds of the psychoactive drug concealed inside 155 vacuum-sealed packages April 29, according to a press release from CBP.

The drug-filled packages were being shipped via air cargo to Belgium and were labeled as "brace overalls for men / heavy duty workwear bib."

CBP officers seize $875K worth of marijuana disguised as mens overalls

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Baltimore seized $875,000 in marijuana after it was discovered in a shipment disguised as men's overalls. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The marijuana, which has a street value of around $875,000 in the U.S., could have a value of two to three times that amount in Europe, depending on its potency, CBP said.

US CBP sign in a building

The marijuana, which has a street value of around $875,000 in the U.S., could have a value of two to three times that amount in Europe, depending on its potency.  (Getty Images)

CBP officers noted in the release there's an ongoing trend of transnational criminal organizations trying to ship U.S.-based marijuana overseas to Europe and Africa, where "high-quality weed can fetch huge profits."

"Smugglers, including transnational criminal organizations, based in oversaturated marijuana markets, attempt to generate revenue by illegally exporting bulk shipments to markets across the globe," Jason Kropiewnicki, CBP’s acting area port director for the Area Port of Baltimore, said in a statement.

CBP badge patch

CBP officers noted an ongoing trend of transnational criminal organizations trying to ship U.S.-based marijuana overseas to Europe and Africa, where "high-quality weed can fetch huge profits." (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

The incident is being investigated by special agents with Homeland Security Investigation's Border Enforcement Security Task Force, CBP said.

Every day last year, CBP officers seized an average of 1,571 pounds of drugs at different ports of entry across the U.S., according to the release.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.