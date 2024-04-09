CBP seizes multiple weapons headed for Mexico, including AK-style rifle taped to migrant’s bare chest

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it seized more than a dozen weapons, mostly AK-style guns, headed for Mexico to support transnational criminal organizations in recent weeks.

The weapons were seized in 10 separate events at the Port of Nogales in Arizona between February 19 and March 29.

In that time frame, CBP agents seized 17 firearms, including 13 AK-style rifles and four pistols. CBP agents also seized approximately $50,000.

Most notably, one of those AK-style rifles was discovered taped to the bare chest of a migrant. A photo shared by CBP shows the rifle bound by black tape to the migrant’s chest. The barrel chamber appears to be tucked into his jeans.

Port Director Michael W. Humphries said other concealment methods included guns hidden in an undercarriage and in cookware.