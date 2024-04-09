Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

CBP seizes multiple weapons headed for Mexico, including AK-style rifle taped to migrant’s bare chest

Other firearms were found in an undercarriage and in cookware

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it seized more than a dozen weapons, mostly AK-style guns, headed for Mexico to support transnational criminal organizations in recent weeks.  

The weapons were seized in 10 separate events at the Port of Nogales in Arizona between February 19 and March 29.

MARYLAND DEM SAYS ‘FORGET THE BORDER,’ CLAIMS IT'S A GOP ‘TALKING POINT’ AMID CALL FOR MORE LEGAL IMMIGRATION

Illegal immigrant with a rifle taped to his chest

An AK-style rifle taped to the bare chest of a migrant.  (CBP)

In that time frame, CBP agents seized 17 firearms, including 13 AK-style rifles and four pistols. CBP agents also seized approximately $50,000. 

Most notably, one of those AK-style rifles was discovered taped to the bare chest of a migrant. A photo shared by CBP shows the rifle bound by black tape to the migrant’s chest. The barrel chamber appears to be tucked into his jeans. 

  • Guns found by CBP
    Image 1 of 2

    CBP officers found 17 firearms, including more than a dozen AK-style rifles.  (CBP)

  • Cash found by agents
    Image 2 of 2

    CBP agents found at least $50,000 in cash.  (CBP)

Port Director Michael W. Humphries said other concealment methods included guns hidden in an undercarriage and in cookware. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 