Theme Parks

Cause of death revealed weeks after woman died following Universal Orlando ride: report

Ma de la Luz Mejia Rosas became unresponsive after riding Revenge of the Mummy on Nov. 25 and reportedly died two weeks later from a ruptured aneurysm

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
Attorneys say roller coaster rider was one of multiple Universal Orlando victims Video

Attorneys say roller coaster rider was one of multiple Universal Orlando victims

Attorney Ben Crump recently announced multiple victims have come forward with alleged injuries in relation to a fatal incident on an Epic Universe roller coaster in Orlando, Florida. (WOFL)

The identity and cause of death of a 70-year-old woman have been released weeks after she died following a ride on Universal Orlando’s Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster.

The woman became unresponsive while riding the indoor attraction on Nov. 25, 2025, according to a Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) report.

She was identified Thursday as Ma de la Luz Mejia Rosas, according to the office of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said in a statement that he has been retained by her family.

Rosas was rushed to a nearby hospital after losing consciousness on the ride, and died on Dec. 9 at Orlando Regional Medical Center of a ruptured aneurysm without trauma, according to a report by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Male entertainer outside the 'Revenge of the Mummy' amusement park ride

Male entertainer outside the "Revenge of the Mummy" amusement park ride at Universal Studios. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"Mrs. Rosas went to the park to enjoy time with her children and grandchildren, expecting a safe and joyful experience. Instead, her family is now left grieving and searching for answers," Crump said in a statement. "They deserve a full understanding of what happened before, during, and after this ride."

Crump added that he will "thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and ensure her family’s voice is heard."

Revenge of the Mummy is an indoor roller coaster based on the popular "The Mummy" and "The Mummy Returns" films. It reaches speeds of up to 45 mph.

Revenge of the Mummy exterior

Revenge of the Mummy has been out of service since January but is expected to be open to Universal Studios guests in late summer. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

There have been 21 reported incidents on the ride ranging from nausea and dizziness to a seizure and a vertebra fracture since the attraction opened in 2004, according to data included in the FDACS report.

The FDACS report lists incidents by quarter at amusement parks that employ full-time safety inspectors. Those parks are required to self-report incidents because they are exempt from state inspections.

The report also said that during the October-to-December 2025 period, six health-related incidents were reported at Walt Disney World, while no incidents were reported at other major Florida parks, including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Legoland.

Outside of Universal Studios Florida

A general view of the Universal Studios Globe during the Premier League Summer Series Legends 5v5 at Universal Studios on July 24, 2023, in Orlando, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images for Premier League)

Rosas' death comes just months after 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala died after becoming unresponsive on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe park on Sept. 17. Zavala suffered multiple blunt force injuries and later died at a hospital, authorities said.

Attorneys for Zavala’s family argued that Universal ignored "multiple" warning signs before his death, saying the incident was not "isolated" and that other riders have reported similar injuries on the same attraction.

Crump, who also represented Zavala's family, said last month that an amicable resolution had been reached between Universal and the family. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office and Universal Orlando for comment.

Fox News Digital's Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
