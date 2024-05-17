Cause of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett's death revealed as coroner releases official findings

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Charleston, South Carolina investigators have released their findings in the death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, who was found dead in his truck in March after he failed to show up for his second day of depositions in a lawsuit against the aerospace manufacturer.

After Barnett failed to arrive for the proceedings, his lawyers called for a wellness check, and he was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of his hotel, according to authorities.

He had a pistol in his right hand, and investigators later confirmed gunshot residue on his hand. They found a single shell casing in the truck and a suicide note on his passenger seat.

BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER'S MOM LAYS BLAME FOR SON'S DEATH, DEEMED APPARENT SUICIDE, IN NEW INTERVIEW

"All findings were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the report from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal reads.

READ THE CORONER'S REPORT HERE – APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

His official cause of death is the gunshot wound. The manner "is best deemed, ‘Suicide.’" the coroner concluded.

BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER JOHN BARNETT WAS SPIED ON, HARASSED BY MANAGERS, LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Barnett was suing Boeing, claiming that he had been retaliated against, harassed and spied on by the company.

One of Barnett's lawyers, Robert Turkewitz, previously told Fox News that he didn't think the aerospace giant had played a role in his client's death – however, he added that "it just didn't make sense" that he would kill himself.

His legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the coroner's findings.

BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER'S LAWYERS DEMAND FULL INVESTIGATION INTO MYSTERIOUS DEATH MID-DEPOSITION

Barnett worked for Boeing for over three decades before retiring in 2017 as a quality-control engineer. In 2019, he told the BBC that Boeing would rush to get its 787 Dreamliner jets off the production line, compromising safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This past January, Barnett told TMZ that he was concerned that Boeing was returning its 737 Max 9 jets to the sky too quickly, after the incident in which an Alaska Airlines jet's door panel blew off mid-flight.

Unrelated to Barnett's lawsuit, Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun announced he would be resigning by the end of the year amid the company's ongoing struggles.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.