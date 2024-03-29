Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Boeing whistleblower's mom lays blame for son's death, deemed apparent suicide, in new interview

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett's mother tells interviewer she holds company responsible – in part

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Dead whistleblower's lawyer speaks out: 'I don't think Boeing is behind his death.' Video

Dead whistleblower's lawyer speaks out: 'I don't think Boeing is behind his death.'

Robert Turkewitz, lawyer of the deceased Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, says family and legal team are 'shocked and devastated,' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

The mother of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, whom police found dead in his truck earlier this month after he had missed a deposition in connection with his lawsuit against the jet manufacturer, is putting some of the blame on the aerospace giant as police continue to investigate his apparent suicide.

Barnett was suing Boeing, claiming that he had been retaliated against, harassed and spied on by the company, and he failed to show up for his second day of depositions earlier this month.

His lawyers started making calls, and hotel workers found him dead in the parking lot.

BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER JOHN BARNETT WAS SPIED ON, HARASSED BY MANAGERS, LAWSUIT CLAIMS 

John Barnett in a remote interview with TMZ

Boeing whistleblower John Barnett spoke out about the company's practices in January 2024. (TMZ)

"If this hadn't gone on so long, I'd still have my son, my sons would have their brother, and we wouldn't be sitting here," Vicky Stokes told CBS News

His brother, Rodney Barnett, said in the same interview that the former Boeing quality control engineer wasn't the type to back down and continued to voice his concerns at meetings despite the allegedly hostile work environment.

His persistence is part of what makes the coroner's preliminary assessment that his death was an apparent suicide concerning, according to his lawyers and family members.

BOEING WHISTLEBLOWER'S LAWYERS DEMAND FULL INVESTIGATION INTO MYSTERIOUS DEATH MID-DEPOSITION

One of Barnett's lawyers, Robert Turkewitz, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" earlier this week that he didn't think the aerospace giant had played a role in his client's death – however, he added that "it just didn't make sense" that he would kill himself.

Police are still investigating.

Boeing jet under construction

A Boeing employee works on the aft portions of a 787 Dreamliner during the manufacturing process at the Boeing manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, on December 13, 2022. Whistleblower John Barnett was found dead in South Carolina in March 2024. (LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

"We're just waiting for the police department and the coroner to release a report on what they think happened," Turkewitz said.

A friend of Barnett's claimed in an interview with local media that he had told her, "If anything happens to me, it's not suicide."

"Detectives are actively investigating this case and are awaiting the formal cause of death, along with any additional findings that might shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Barnett," Charleston police previously told Fox News Digital.

BOEING NEEDS TO FOCUS ON SAFETY AND QUALITY AFTER INCIDENTS, FAA CHIEF SAYS 

Boeing plane under construction at Charleston plant

Boeing 787 Dreamliners being built at the aviation company's North Charleston, South Carolina, assembly plant on May 30, 2023. The plant is located on the grounds of the joint-use Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport.  (JULIETTE MICHEL/AFP via Getty Images)

This past January, Barnett told TMZ that he was concerned that Boeing was returning its 737 Max 9 jets to the sky too quickly, after the incident in which an Alaska Airlines jet's door panel blew off mid-flight.

Unrelated to Barnett's retaliation lawsuit, Boeing has struggled with safety concerns about its 737 Max airplanes in recent weeks. CEO Dave Calhoun announced that he would step down at the end of the year.

Other executives, including the head of the 737 Max program, and board members are also leaving the company amid the fallout.

BOEING SECURITY FOOTAGE OF WORK ON JET WITH FAILED DOOR PLUG IS UNAVAILABLE, NTSB SAYS

Barnett worked for Boeing for over three decades before retiring in 2017 as a quality-control engineer. In 2019, he told the BBC that Boeing would rush to get its 787 Dreamliner jets off the production line, compromising safety.  

He alleged that the emergency oxygen systems on the jets had a failure rate of 25%. This meant that a quarter of 787 Dreamliners had the potential to rapidly lose oxygen if the cabins were suddenly decompressed, suffocating passengers.

Charleston South Carolina police vehicle

Charleston police were still investigating Barnett's death weeks after he missed an appointment for a deposition in his lawsuit against Boeing and was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his truck in a hotel parking lot. (City of Charleston Police Department)

Barnett said he had learned of the issue while working at Boeing's North Charleston plant in 2010 and claimed to have raised the issue with management, but to no avail. Instead of tackling the issue, his lawyers allege, the company retaliated against him and subjected him to a hostile work environment, leading to the lawsuit for which he was being deposed.

The Federal Aviation Administration reviewed Boeing in 2017, corroborated some of Barnett's allegations and ordered the company to take action.

In a statement, Boeing told FOX Business, "We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends." 

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports