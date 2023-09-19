Expand / Collapse search
Caught on cam: Masked carjackers attack Aston Martin driver in his own garage

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Westport Police Department responded to a carjacking in which two suspects assaulted the owner of an Aston Martin in his garage in Norwalk, CT. (Credit: Westport Police Department)

A Connecticut man pulled his Aston Martin convertible into his garage Sunday and encountered two masked men who attacked him and stole the vehicle in a brazen broad daylight carjacking captured on home security video.

"Get out, get out," a masked man can be heard telling the victim as he sits in his own Bayberry Lane garage in an exchange captured by a Ring camera in the corner of the room.

A second man opens the passenger door and then rifles around inside another luxury car parked to the side.

Masked men run into garage

Masked carjackers allegedly followed a Connecticut driver to his Westport home, attacked him in his garage and stole his Aston Martin. (Westport Police Department)

The victim can be heard pleading with the duo before they drag him out of the driver's seat and slam him on the garage floor. 

"Stella, call the police, now!" he shouts, before they punch him and shove him and the clip ends.

The suspects fled with the stolen car and a dark blue BMW, which was also stolen in Norwalk, Westport police said in a statement. 

Second suspect searching another car parked nearby

One of the carjackers also opened the door to another parked car and rifled through it. (Westport Police Department)

Police said they believe the carjackers targeted the victim, followed him home and attacked him there. They are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behavior to 911.

The driver suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

Suspect standing in passenger seat

One of the suspects entered the passenger side as the other dragged the driver out of his seat. (Westport Police Department)

The suspects were last seen driving north on Route 8 in the pair of stolen cars.

Anyone with information on the stolen cars is asked to call Westport detectives at (203) 341-6080.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports