San Francisco
Published

Cash App founder Bob Lee's San Francisco stabbing linked to 'sex and drugs' party lifestyle: report

Outsourcer Nima Momeni is being held without bail in San Francisco in Bob Lee's stabbing death

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
San Francisco officials announce arrest in Bob Lee murder

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Police Chief Bill Scott, and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announce Nima Momeni's arrest in the stabbing of tech titan Bob Lee. (KTVU)

Cash App founder Bob Lee allegedly partook in an underground lifestyle of sex, party drugs and lavish spending that played a role in his death in San Francisco, according to a new report.

The 43-year-old tech titan's autopsy revealed he had cocaine, ketamine and alcohol in his system when he was stabbed multiple times in a San Francisco parking lot in April. Lee also had the anti-allergy drug levocetirizine in his system. According to the Mayo Clinic, that drug can have bad reactions with alcohol and ketamine.

Lee's suspected killer, a Bay Area outsourcing entrepreneur named Nima Momeni, 38, allegedly confronted him about partying too hard with his sister hours before the stabbing.

A witness told police that Momeni and Lee, 43, had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening, with the suspected killer confronting the tech mogul for allegedly using drugs with his sister. 

Split image of Bob Lee and suspected killer Nima Momeni, who is wearing orange jail clothes

Right: Nima Momeni stands up to exit the courtroom after an appearance at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Momeni has been charged with murder in the death of tech entrepreneur Bob Lee, left. (Bob Lee/Facebook, AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Lee was a member of a wealthy clique known as "The Lifestyle," the Wall Street Journal reported.

So was Khazar Momeni, 37, the suspect's sister and the wife of a prominent plastic surgeon. She had ominously texted Lee saying he "handled himself with class" after her brother allegedly "came wayyyyyy down hard" on him shortly before his death.

Khazar Momeni Elyassnia

Khazar Momeni Elyassnia poses for a photo, May 5, 2020. (Vincent Gotti Photography)

A spokesperson for Lee's family told Fox News Digital that parts of the report were "highly inaccurate" but declined to comment further.

Khazar Momeni's brother Nima Momeni, who is jailed in San Francisco and has not yet been arraigned, was a drug user himself but not a member of the exclusive group, according to the report. But in addition to an alleged casual dalliance with his sister, Lee had also previously slept with one of his suspected killer's exes.

Momeni Lee split

Nima Momeni, left, is jailed in San Francisco on a murder charge in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. San Francisco police say the two knew each other. (Nima Momeni/LinkedIn, Bob Lee/Facebook)

Lawyers for Khazar Momeni reportedly denied "rumors circulating around this case."

Police arrested Momeni April 13 at his Emeryville home, across the Bay Bridge from where Lee called 911 begging for help after he was stabbed three times April 4.

Lee, after the late night argument, was stabbed through the heart and was seen stumbling down Main Street in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood, where he begged passersby for help and called 911 himself.

Views of Portside Apartments in San Francisco, California.

Cash App founder Bob Lee was found outside the Portside Apartments complex in San Francisco after sustaining stab wounds and later died at the hospital in April 2023. (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

He died in the hospital, where doctors performed an emergency thoracotomy, a cut through the rib cage, in an attempt to treat his wounds, according to the autopsy report.

Lee met with Khazar Momeni hours before his death, according to court documents, which allege that investigators pieced together the crime with help from surveillance video from her apartment building and nearby.

New details come to light in Bob Lee murder case Video

The court filings unveiled earlier this month also reveal that police recovered the suspected murder weapon, a bloody 4-inch kitchen knife, discarded near the crime scene.

Additionally, they said they found surveillance video showing Lee and Nima Momeni leaving the sister's apartment, getting into a car and driving to a location near where Lee was later found with three stab wounds.

Momeni's defense lawyer, Paula Canny, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

