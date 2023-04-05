Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco: report

The tech executive's friends identified him as the stabbing victim, according to local outlets

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tech executive Bob Lee, founder of Cash App and the former chief technology officer of Square, was stabbed to death in San Francisco, California, according to reports. 

A 43-year-old man was attacked Tuesday morning at around 2:35 a.m., San Francisco Police said in a statement. Officers arrived at the scene on the 300 block of Main Street in response to the stabbing. 

The San Francisco medical examiner has not yet identified the victim, but Lee was later identified by his friends as the person stabbed, according to KPIX. 

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR TORCHED FOR SEEKING FEDERAL ASSISTANCE TO CURB CRIME CRISIS: ‘YOU NEED TO DEAL WITH IT’

Tech executive Bob Lee was stabbed to death Tuesday in San Francisco, California, according to KPIX.

Tech executive Bob Lee was stabbed to death Tuesday in San Francisco, California, according to KPIX. (Bob Lee/LinkedIn)

Lee was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment for his life-threatening injuries, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing as of Wednesday morning. The incident remains under investigation.

Lee was the Chief Product Officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company MobileCoin. 

CONCERNS ESCALATE OVER SAN FRANCISCO'S RISING CRIME HURTING BUSINESS

Bob Lee was the Chief Product Officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin and founded Cash App.

Bob Lee was the Chief Product Officer of cryptocurrency company MobileCoin and founded Cash App. (Cyberguy.com)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He previously worked at Google, where he led Android's core library team and launched "the world’s most used operating system," his profile on MobileCoin’s official website reads.

The tech mogul also founded the social network Present, and invested in and advised other companies, including Figma, Clubhouse, Beeper and Faire. 

During the coronavirus pandemic, Lee helped the World Health Organization with their mobile app and led development for an at-home testing company.