Carlee Russell admitted to lying about her disappearance by Alabama freeway: police

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who went missing and told a bizarre tale about seeing a toddler on the side of a freeway and being abducted, lied about the whole thing, authorities said Monday.

Russell, 25, initially went missing after placing a 911 call on July 13 at 9:34 p.m., telling the operator that she saw a 3- to 4-year-old toddler walking along the southbound side of Interstate 459 near Birmingham, Alabama, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Police said Russell took a bathrobe and toilet paper from her employer before getting food and shopping at a Target.

She then remained in the Target parking lot until driving off to Interstate 495 where she called 911.

She returned home on July 15. During a police interview, she said a man with orange hair came out of the woods to check on the toddler, but picked up Russell and made her go over a nearby fence.

He forced her into a car, she said, before recalled being inside an 18-wheel trailer. She said that she was able to escape from the truck and fled the area on foot, but was captured again and placed into a car.

She claimed she was blindfolded to a house and forced to get undressed, and believed pictures were taken of her.

She also allegedly told police that the individuals didn't have any sexual contact with her.

