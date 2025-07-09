Caribbean police work to ID body found during search for missing American as nearby security guard was killed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A security guard was killed about 9 miles from where an American went missing in the Turks and Caicos Islands in late June, according to police.

Brian Tarrence, 51, of Monroe, New York, went missing on June 25 while vacationing with his wife on the Turks and Caicos Island, according to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force. On the same day, police said a security guard was killed at a supermarket in the Blue Hills area of the Turks and Caicos Islands, roughly 9 miles from where Tarrence went missing.

Police haven't established a connection between the two incidents.

Grantley Williams, acting superintendent of police for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force, said in a Facebook video that Tarrence was last seen leaving the Paradise Inn, where the couple was staying in the Grace Bay Area of the island.

MYSTERY DEEPENS AS BODY DISCOVERED DURING SEARCH FOR MISSING AMERICAN IN ISLAND PARADISE

The Tarrence family's private investigator, Carl DeFazio, previously told Fox News Digital that Brian was seen on security camera leaving their condo before disappearing. Earlier that day, the couple went on a boat trip.

"They seemed to be having a normal couple days, and he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road," DeFazio said. "And we have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven't heard from him since."

DeFazio said Tarrence's belongings were left behind at the condo, adding that he was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers. Tarrence's wife didn't realize he was missing until the following morning, DeFazio said.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said a body was found shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday in Grace Bay, but police haven't made an identification. A spokesperson for the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force told Fox News Digital that autopsy results are still pending.

AMERICAN TOURIST VANISHES IN TROPICAL PARADISE AFTER EARLY MORNING WALK FROM VACATION RENTAL

"The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force extends sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Acting Commissioner of Police Rodney Adams said while commenting on the discovery of the body. "We urge family members of the public to refrain from speculation and allow the investigative process to confirm the identity through official channels."

Tarrence and his wife left for the vacation on June 22 and were set to return on June 29.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information relating to Tarrence's disappearance is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.