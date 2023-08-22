Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Car smashes into Arizona beauty salon, narrowly missing customer: video

Surveillance cameras capture terrifying crash at Belle Vie Salon Studios in Chandler

Greg Norman
A startling video has captured the moment a car crashed into a beauty salon in Arizona, narrowly missing a customer who was sitting inside. 

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the Belle Vie Salon Studios in Chandler, outside of Phoenix.  

Surveillance footage obtained by TMX News shows a Lexus sedan hopping the curb in front of the business before plowing through its doors. 

At one angle, a man is seen sitting on a couch and staring at what appears to be his phone. He then glances up as the car crashes into the glass doors of the salon, sending debris everywhere. 

Car approaches Arizona salon before crash

A car is seen driving toward the entrance of the Belle Vie Salon Studios in Chandler, Arizona, on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Belle Vie Salon Studios/Local News X/TMX)

Right after the crash, the man gets up and starts to wipe his arms while taking a look at the car that came to rest just feet from where he was sitting. 

Another angle taken from a hallway camera shows people inside the salon studios peering out of different rooms in the wake of the crash. 

"I honestly think I had an angel on my side today because if it was another foot to the left, I could’ve been severely hurt. Other people could’ve been severely hurt. I’m just so thankful that everything happened the way it did and no one is severely injured," Ashley Upton, identified by AZ Family as a tenant working the Belle Vie Salon Studios, said to the news station. 

Person sitting inside Arizona salon before car crash

The interior of the Belle Vie Salon Studios is seen the moment before impact. (Belle Vie Salon Studios/Local News X/TMX)

Upton, the station says, was cutting a client’s hair when the impact caused items attached to one of her studio’s walls to come crashing to the ground. 

The Chandler Police Department says the driver of the vehicle, an older woman, suffered a minor leg injury in the crash, according to AZ Family. 

Man ducks for cover as car crashes into Arizona business

The car crashes through the front doors of the Belle Vie Salon Studios. (Belle Vie Salon Studios/Local News X/TMX)

Investigators told the station she lost control of the vehicle while driving in the parking lot. 

As of Tuesday, no charges had been filed. 

Before crashing into the salon, the driver also was involved in a hit-and-run in its parking lot, AZ Family also reported. The surveillance video shows the car already damaged before it entered the salon. 

"You can’t get worried about it. You can’t get bent out of shape. You just got to roll with it," Mario Cardona, whom AZ Family says owns a black car that was hit by the Lexus, reportedly said. "There’s nothing I could’ve done to change it. I was just pulling out of the parking lot. She hit me." 

Cardona also described the salon crash as "very bad" and "very loud." 

Man avoids injury following car crash at Arizona salon

The car is seen coming to a stop after the crash into the Belle Vie Salon Studios. (Belle Vie Salon Studios/Local News X/TMX)

"There were about six people that immediately ran out," he said. 

