Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Car crashes into Florida taekwondo school in the middle of class, 5 injured: Officials

Four people inside the building were injured

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Hurricane Idalia's floodwaters leave trail of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast Video

Hurricane Idalia's floodwaters leave trail of destruction along Florida's Gulf Coast

Floodwaters from Hurricane Idalia devastate local roadways in Crystal River, Florida on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The storm made landfall this morning as a Category 3 hurricane. 

Five people were injured on Tuesday night when a car went through the building of a taekwondo school in Florida, according to officials.

The Oviedo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the incident happened at the intersection of Oviedo Blvd and Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, Florida at the World Class Tae Kwon Do business.

Officials said there was a class in progress at the time of the crash.

Four people inside the building ranging in age from late teen to adults suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

FLORIDA NATIONAL GUARD IS ‘FULLY ACTIVATED’ FOR HURRICANE IDALIA RESPONSE

Florida car

The Oviedo Police Department said in a Facebook post that the incident happened at the intersection of Oviedo Blvd and Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, Florida at the World Class Tae Kwon Do business. (Oviedo Police Department )

The female driver of the car was transported to a local hospital emergency room.

HURRICANE IDALIA MAKES LANDFALL OVER FLORIDA’S BIG BEND REGION 

damage from car crash into class

Officials said there was a class in progress at the time of the crash. (Oviedo Police Department )

Pictures from the scene of the crash show a portion of the front windows completely broken due to the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Vehicle crash

Four people inside the building ranging in age from late teen to adults suffered minor injuries and were treated on the scene. (Oviedo Police Department )

Police are investigating the crash.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.