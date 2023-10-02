Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Car breaches security at Maine's busiest airport, causes brief disruption

Portland International Jetport temporarily closed runway for nearly 45 minutes to conduct security sweep

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A car crashed through a fence at Maine's busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.

The episode unfolded Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport, when the abandoned sedan was spotted after it had crashed into a second fence in a secure area of the airport, officials said.

BORDER SMUGGLER LEADS COPS ON 100 MPH CHASE BEFORE CRASHING THROUGH FENCE

Maine Fox News graphic

A car drove through fence at a Maine airport, which briefly disrupted operations on Sunday, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger, and aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Airport officials closed the runway for about 45 minutes for a security sweep, but no flights were delayed. The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn't actually drive onto the runway or taxiway, said Zach Sundquist, the airport's assistant director. No one was injured, and there was no threat to the public, police said.