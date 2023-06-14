Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Border smuggler leads cops on 100 mph chase before crashing through fence

The driver was smuggling two illegal immigrants from Mexico, Texas DPS said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Houston driver allegedly smuggling illegal immigrants led authorities on a high-speed chase Tuesday before crashing through a fence. 

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez shared footage of the dramatic chase on Twitter, with the driver seen topping speeds of more than 100 mph. 

The chase played out in Kinney County, along Texas’ southern border with Mexico. Video shows the driver barreling down the highway and, at one point, cutting through what appears to be a residential neighborhood. 

At some point, the driver reaches speeds of 115 mph, strikes a highway sign, then crashes into a ranch fence before fleeing on foot. 

Texas DPS stop suspect driving over 100 mph

The driver crashed his car through a fence after a high-speed chase.  (Texas DPS)

Officers tracked down the suspect and two illegal immigrants, one male and one female, hiding in the brush. The driver can be heard complaining to the arresting officer of a broken arm. 

Olivarez said the driver faces criminal charges for smuggling, evading and criminal mischief. 

The male illegal immigrant was charged with evading arrest and criminal trespass. The female immigrant was referred to U.S. Border Patrol for processing. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 