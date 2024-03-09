Expand / Collapse search
California

California woman wanted for allegedly kidnapping biological son, fleeing across Mexico border: FBI

Brigette Benitez, 31, was charged with international parental kidnapping

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Federal authorities are seeking a California woman suspected of kidnapping her 16-month-old biological son and taking him across the Southern Border into Mexico.

Brigette Benitez, 31, is wanted by the FBI after she allegedly failed to return her son Miguel Eduardo Zuniga Medina Jr. to his foster family following an unsupervised visit.

On Feb. 6, Benitez picked up her son in Walnut, California, for a scheduled, unsupervised visit. But at the end of the visit, Benitez, who does not have legal custody of her son, did not return him to his legal guardian, according to the FBI.

The two were last seen in a black 2021 Toyota Camry with the California license plate 8WAS968.

Benitez was charged with international parental kidnapping, and a federal arrest warrant was issued for her on Thursday.

The FBI said Benitez may have taken Miguel to Aguascalientes, Mexico, where his non-custodial father is believed to live. 

Investigators said Benitez crossed the border into Mexico on Feb. 6 at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego County, according to KTLA.

Miguel's father was arrested last year for an alleged domestic violence incident in Los Angeles County. Medina Sr. also has a history of violence in the presence of children, according to the FBI.

Benitez and Medina Sr. lost custody of their son following the arrest, and Miguel was placed in the custody of Child and Family Services.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Benitez or her son is urged to call their local FBI office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.