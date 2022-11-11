Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California woman killed sister and her 3-week-old baby over 'jealousy and sibling rivalry,’ police say

Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, was found dead with her deceased baby daughter in her arms when Fresco police officers arrived to the scene

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
California mother outraged after suspect walks free after attack on her and baby Video

California mother outraged after suspect walks free after attack on her and baby

California mom Clarissa Guevara on being attacked with her one-year-old daughter and the suspect's charges being dismissed.

A California woman killed her younger sister and 3-week-old daughter over "jealousy" and a "sibling rivalry," authorities said. 

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Sept. 24 shooting death of her 18-year-old sister, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her baby Celine. Yarelly's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, a gang member, was also arrested, police said.

Both are charged with two counts of pre-meditated murder, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said Thursday.

NYC MAN KILLED AFTER SHOOTING AT POLICE OFFICERS

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, has been arrested in connection to the murders of her sister, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her 3-week-old baby Celine. Fresno, California authorities said the killing stemmed from "jealously and sibling rivalry."

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, has been arrested in connection to the murders of her sister, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her 3-week-old baby Celine. Fresno, California authorities said the killing stemmed from "jealously and sibling rivalry." (Fresno Police Department)

"We have the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and we have a motive — jealousy and sibling rivalry," he said. "We saw no remorse whatever, no guilt."

Officers were called at about 7:20 a.m. on the day of the killings to a home over reports of multiple gunshots heard within a bedroom in the house, Fox San Francisco reported.

Balderrama said "the scene was traumatic for all officers, detectives, EMS personnel, and crime scene technicians who responded to the scene."

Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old infant daughter, Celine Solorio-Rivera, were killed in September. Yanelly's older sister, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, and Martin Arroyo-Morales have been charged in the killings.

Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old infant daughter, Celine Solorio-Rivera, were killed in September. Yanelly's older sister, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, and Martin Arroyo-Morales have been charged in the killings. (Fresno Police Department)

When they arrived, police found Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and the child dead. Solorio-Rivera was shot multiple times.

Investigators had strong suspicions early on but didn't have enough evidence to make an arrest, the chief said. 

Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, has been charged in the death of his girlfriend's sister and her newborn.

Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, has been charged in the death of his girlfriend's sister and her newborn. (Fresno Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This was an intricate and well-planned murder," Balderrama said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.