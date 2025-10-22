Expand / Collapse search
California

California woman hit by small plane during crash landing on soccer field

The emergency landing took place on a soccer field at Heartwell Park in Long Beach

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
A California woman was struck by a small airplane that crashed in a Long Beach park during an attempted emergency landing on Tuesday, according to officials.

The emergency landing attempt took place around 4 p.m. on a soccer field at Heartwell Park, the Long Beach Fire Department said on Facebook.

"When units arrived, they found one small aircraft on its belly with broken landing gears. The plane’s fuselage was intact. When the plane landed, it collided with a pedestrian in the park," the department wrote.

Small aircraft crash landed on California soccer field

A woman was struck by a small aircraft on Tuesday when it crash-landed on a California soccer field. (Eric Quintanar/Fox News Digital)

First responders helped remove the pilot, described as an elderly man, from the aircraft.

The pilot and the woman, who is in her 40s, were transported to a hospital in moderate but stable condition.

Small plane crashed into soccer field

First responders helped rescue the pilot from the aircraft. (Eric Quintanar/Fox News Digital)

Preliminary information indicates the plane was headed back to Compton after a stop in French Valley when it went down, the fire department said.

The pilot of the "possibly experimental aircraft" may have been attempting to make it to Long Beach Airport for an emergency landing, about a mile and a half from where the plane crashed, KTLA reported.

Broken plane pieces spread out on soccer field

Both the pilot and the woman were taken to the hospital in moderate condition. (Eric Quintanar/Fox News Digital)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
