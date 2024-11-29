California woman dies from Fresno County's first human case of rabies in more than 30 years

A California woman died of rabies after allegedly being bitten by a bat in her classroom, according to Fresno County health officials.

The woman, later identified as Leah Seneng, 60, marks the first human case of rabies in Fresno County since 1992.

"In general, rabies is a disease that affects the brain, and it is very rare. But when it develops, it can cause very serious consequences," said Dr. Trnidad Solis, Fresno County Health Department's deputy health officer. "It's transmitted through saliva; it is not airborne."

Seneng, who was an art teacher at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos, was bitten by the bat when she was attempting to rescue it in her classroom, local outlet ABC30 reported.

She first came into contact with the bat in October, but did not display symptoms until approximately a month later, according to Fresno County health officials. She was admitted to the hospital and died four days later.

"The most frequent route of transmission is through the bite of an animal that has rabies. With rabies, unfortunately, there is no cure. So, when symptoms develop, there is no treatment, and often when it develops, it is often fatal. So we want the public to know that prevention is key to preventing rabies infection," Solis said.

Fresno County officials do not believe there is a threat to public health at this time, but are working with the Merced County Health Department to identify any other possible exposures and administer vaccines.

Seneng's coworkers have set up a GoFundMe account to assist her family during this time.