California woman, 79, struck and killed after picking up groceries to prepare for Thanksgiving, police say

An elderly California woman was struck and killed by a car Wednesday while she was bringing home groceries to prepare her family’s Thanksgiving meal, police said.

Marilyn Joy Haight, 79, was struck while carrying bags of groceries in her hands across a road in Norwalk at around 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Haight was taken to a hospital shortly after the collision and she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators couldn’t immediately identify Haight until Thursday, police said.

“She remained unidentified until the woman’s family arrived at her house Thanksgiving Day, unaware of the tragedy that occurred the day prior,” officials said in the statement. “Concerned for their loved one, the family contacted Norwalk Station and the woman was identified.”

The driver never stopped to help the woman. Police said no description of the vehicle was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or contact an investigator at (562) 863-8711.