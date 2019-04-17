Expand / Collapse search
California woman, 2 children nearly hit by out-of-control car in terrifying video

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Family narrowly misses out-of-control car that smashed into restaurantVideo

Family narrowly misses out-of-control car that smashed into restaurant

A mother and two young children are seen on camera exiting a California restaurant as a car jumps the sidewalk and smashes into the building.

A family in California came inches from death Monday after an out-of-control car could be seen nearly striking them on a terrifying surveillance video.

The Napa Police Department said in a Facebook post a woman and 2 children just had stepped out of a restaurant when the driver of the car lost control.

"A VERY close call!" police said. "This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings."

The incident happened just outside of the Villa Corona restaurant, KTVU reported.

A woman and her 2 children were nearly struck by an out-of-control car in Napa, California on Monday.

The vehicle could be seen slamming into tables and chairs seconds after the family walked away, leaving a trail of destruction on the sidewalk.

Napa Police said two people were taken to the hospital, but only minor injuries were reported.

Additional details about the crash have yet to be released by authorities.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed