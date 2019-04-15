Train slams into SUV in Florida after driver seen moving onto tracks moments before impact

A commuter train could be seen slamming into an SUV last week in Florida after the driver was captured on video driving directly into its path.

The incident happened during the evening rush hour in downtown Orlando, after the SUV moved towards the tracks as railroad crossing gates lower and lights signaled the train was approaching.

In the video released by police, the SUV is stopped for about 15 seconds just before the tracks before slowly moving forward. The vehicle is then struck by the SunRail train.

"Please obey all traffic laws, especially when approaching railroad crossings," Orlando Police said Thursday on Twitter. "Trying to cross when a train approaches is extremely dangerous. Exercise patience and dive safe."

Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Olson told FOX35 there were two crew members and 82 passengers on board the train. No one on board the train was injured, but the driver of the SUV was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

The crash shut the roadway hour for over an hour and trains were delayed throughout the night as officials investigated the crash.

In December, two crashes between trains and cars happened at the same intersection within hours. The department has said it would like to make safety improvements there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.