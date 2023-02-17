Expand / Collapse search
California triple murder suspect identified as relative of victims, remains on the run: police

California authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killings

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in Southern California on Friday said a triple murder suspect is being sought for the January deaths of three relatives. 

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department identified the suspected killer as 29-year-old Pete Renteria. He remains on the loose. 

Authorities in San Bernardino, California investigate a triple homicide at a home Tuesday. A suspect was announced Friday and is still on the run, authorities said. 

Authorities in San Bernardino, California investigate a triple homicide at a home Tuesday. A suspect was announced Friday and is still on the run, authorities said.  (Fox Los Angeles)

Deputies responded on Jan. 30 to a home in Ontario, 35 miles east of Los Angeles, just after 9 p.m. when they found three dead bodies. 

The victims were identified as Sonia Ramirez, 68, her husband George Ramirez, 66, and the couple's son David Ramirez, 43. Investigators said all three victims had been shot.

Neighbors told FOX Los Angeles they saw suspicious activity at the house, including cars and people going in and out.

Investigators found a gun in a neighbor's backyard but did not confirm if it was the suspected murder weapon. 

No motive for the killings has been disclosed. 

