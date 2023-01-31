California police investigate triple homicide after 3 found dead in home

Authorities in Southern California were investigating a triple murder after three people were found dead inside a home.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were called just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to a two-story home in Montclair, FOX Los Angeles reported. When they arrived, they found three adults dead.

A suspect has not been arrested and the names of the victims have not been released. Details of the killings were not immediately available.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's department.