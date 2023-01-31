Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California police investigate triple homicide after 3 found dead in home

Three adults were found dead inside a Los Angeles-area home, authorities in California said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Gianno Caldwell torches Mayor Lori Lightfoot for making Chicago less safe Video

Gianno Caldwell torches Mayor Lori Lightfoot for making Chicago less safe

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell on Memphis PD evaluating department after the beating of Tyre Nichols and why Ilhan Omar should not be on key House committees 

Authorities in Southern California were investigating a triple murder after three people were found dead inside a home. 

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were called just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to a two-story home in Montclair, FOX Los Angeles reported. When they arrived, they found three adults dead. 

Authorities in San Bernardino, California investigate a triple homicide at a home Tuesday. 

Authorities in San Bernardino, California investigate a triple homicide at a home Tuesday.  (Fox Los Angeles)

A suspect has not been arrested and the names of the victims have not been released. Details of the killings were not immediately available. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's department. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.