California trans child molester Hannah Tubbs gets 15 years in plea deal for bludgeoning friend

FIRST ON FOX: Hannah Tubbs, the convicted child molester who got a softball juvenile sentence at the age of 26 in Los Angeles years after attacking a little girl in a restaurant bathroom, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with a friend's brutal death.

The 27-year-old, who was charged in Kern County with first-degree murder, threatening a witness, robbery and assault, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and lesser charges in exchange for a 15-year prison sentence Tuesday.

Tubbs beat Michael Clark to death with a rock in April 2019, according to court documents. The two were friends in the same "survivalist transient group" at the time, according to prosecutors, and the killer's father told Fox News Digital last year that Clark had also lived at his home for a short time.

CALIFORNIA TRANS CHILD MOLESTER'S DAD DENIES MURDER ALLEGATIONS, DEFENDS JAILHOUSE CALLS

Tubbs began identifying as female only after being arrested in a cold case child sex assault investigation, in order to get placed with juvenile girls while awaiting trial, according to law enforcement sources.

Tubbs, who was treated as a female in Los Angeles, was being held in the Kern County Jail's men's facility on $1 million bond. State correction officials will determine whether Tubbs serves the sentence with male or female inmates.

After Clark's death, Tubbs then threatened other friends, Josef Buffaloe and Brittany Hill, to keep quiet about the attack.

TRANS CHILD MOLESTER HANNAH TUBBS CRAFTED NEW FEMALE IDENTITY IN JAILHOUSE CALL WITH DAD, SOURCES SAY

Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 7, prosecutors told Fox News Digital.

Tubbs has a history of convictions of violent crimes and drug offenses in California, Washington and Idaho – and has been accused of at least two other attacks on little girls in addition to the one in Los Angeles.

LA DA GASCON SUSPENDS PROSECUTOR FOR MISGENDERING AND ‘DEADNAMING’ TRANS CHILD MOLESTER ACCUSED OF MURDER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In jailhouse phone calls obtained by Fox News last year, Tubbs gloated over Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's policies and the lenient sentence there that kept the convicted child molester off the sex offender registry.

Tubbs was due to be paroled from state prison after serving a sentence for assault with a deadly weapon in Kern County in 2021 – but L.A. prosecutors asked for a custody transfer so that he could face justice in the 2014 sex assault of a 10-year-old girl in a Denny's restaurant bathroom.

However, under Gascon's direction, the 2014 case remained in juvenile court because Tubbs was 17 at the time of the attack – just days from legal adulthood.