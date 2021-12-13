California Tesla factory death deemed suspicious, homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detectives are looking into a suspicious death at a Tesla automobile factory in Northern California, authorities said Monday.

The Fremont Fire Department responded to the sprawling factory just before 3:30 p.m. amid reports of someone down in the parking lot, police said.

When the first responders arrived, they provided medical aid to the unidentified person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this point, we have a dead body in the parking lot and homicide investigators are taking over the investigation," Fremont police Capt. Fred Bobbitt told Fox News.

The Fremont factory is one of the auto plants used to produce Tesla's electric cars. It employs more than 10,000 workers across 5.3 million square feet of manufacturing and office space, according to the company's website.

Authorities have not released what type of injuries the deceased person sustained or a possible motive of potential suspects.

The death came hours after Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, was revealed Monday as Time Magazine's Person of the Year.