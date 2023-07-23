Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California teenage girl shot at graduation party in Northridge: police

Police are searching for the teenage suspect, who ran away on foot

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a graduation party in California on Saturday night, police said.

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) dispatcher told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the shooting happened at around 8:10 p.m. in Northridge.

Authorities said the girl was attending a graduation party at 8523 Oak Park Avenue at the time. More than 80 people were in attendance.

Police near pool after shooting

The shooting happened at around 10:10 p.m. in Northridge on Saturday, police said. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The victim realized she was wounded after hearing the gunshot. She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition and treated for the leg wound.

LAPD police cars at California grad party shooting scene

Multiple LAPD cruisers were observed at the scene of the shooting. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

Aerial pictures show officers walking around the property's pool and backyard. Multiple LAPD cruisers were at the scene.

Aerial photo of LAPD investigators

A male suspect between the ages of 16 and 19 years old fled on foot after the incident. (FOX 11 Los Angeles)

A male suspect between the ages of 16 and 19 years old ran off on foot after the shooting. Authorities have not identified the suspect yet.

The LAPD is actively investigating the incident. 