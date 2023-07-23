California teenage girl shot at graduation party in Northridge: police

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a graduation party in California on Saturday night, police said.

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) dispatcher told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the shooting happened at around 8:10 p.m. in Northridge.

Authorities said the girl was attending a graduation party at 8523 Oak Park Avenue at the time. More than 80 people were in attendance.

The victim realized she was wounded after hearing the gunshot. She was rushed to the hospital in stable condition and treated for the leg wound.

Aerial pictures show officers walking around the property's pool and backyard. Multiple LAPD cruisers were at the scene.

A male suspect between the ages of 16 and 19 years old ran off on foot after the shooting. Authorities have not identified the suspect yet.

The LAPD is actively investigating the incident.