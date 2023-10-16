California surfer suffers bite to leg in reported shark attack

A surfer in California suffered a leg injury last week in a reported shark attack, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Linda Mar Beach just before 4 p.m. on Friday to a report that a shark had bitten a surfer, the Pacifica Police Department said.

Officers arrived and found a 52-year-old man with an injury to one of his legs.

The surfer told officers that he had been in the water when something bit his lower leg, according to police. The surfer was able to swim back to shore and call for medical help.

He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The victim could not see what bit his leg and could not confirm if it was a shark," police said.

Another surfer at the beach told FOX2 KTVU that he was just feet away from the victim in the water when the apparent attack happened.

"So my friend and I were surfing next to the guy that got attacked," witness Evan Barbarick told the station. "And he basically mentioned something along the lines of, ‘Hey, I got bit,' and was sort of struggling in the water. And my friend asked him if there was a bad bite and he said yes."

Barbarick snapped a photo of the bloody leg once he got back to shore.

"And then we were all able to get on our boards and get out of there and yeah, when we got back, he had a pretty good-looking bite around the side of his leg," he said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.