California, Southwest to experience rain, flooding from Tropical Storm Kay

Tropical Storm Kay will bring heavy rain and flash flooding to Southern California and the Southwest through the weekend.

The prolonged heat that has plagued the West will start to relax a bit in California, but the Northwest is still going to feel above-average temperatures this weekend.

Fire danger is also very high, with warm and dry conditions and strong winds kicking up.

A powerful cold front originating from Canada will push across the Plains and Midwest, bringing significantly colder air.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of Montana.

Meanwhile, more heavy rain is in the forecast for already flood-prone areas along the Gulf Coast and Southeast this weekend.

The Atlantic is busy with activity, with several systems swirling.

Hurricane Earl will move east of Bermuda, and the East Coast will feel the effects of high waves and dangerous rip currents as a result.