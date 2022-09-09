Expand / Collapse search
California, Southwest to experience rain, flooding from Tropical Storm Kay

Fire danger is also very high in California, other parts of the West

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Tropical Storm Kay will bring heavy rain and flash flooding to Southern California and the Southwest through the weekend.  

STILL A LONG WAY TO GO AFTER SLOW START TO HURRICANE SEASON: 'TOO EARLY TO WAVE VICTORY FLAGS'

The prolonged heat that has plagued the West will start to relax a bit in California, but the Northwest is still going to feel above-average temperatures this weekend.  

The futuretrack for the Southwest on Saturday morning

The futuretrack for the Southwest on Saturday morning (Credit: Fox News)

Fire danger is also very high, with warm and dry conditions and strong winds kicking up. 

Potential record high temperatures across the West

Potential record high temperatures across the West (Credit: Fox News)

A powerful cold front originating from Canada will push across the Plains and Midwest, bringing significantly colder air.  

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains of Montana.  

Rainfall forecast in the Southeast

Rainfall forecast in the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

 Meanwhile, more heavy rain is in the forecast for already flood-prone areas along the Gulf Coast and Southeast this weekend.

The rip current and wave forecast from Hurricane Earl

The rip current and wave forecast from Hurricane Earl (Credit: Fox News)

The Atlantic is busy with activity, with several systems swirling. 

Hurricane Earl will move east of Bermuda, and the East Coast will feel the effects of high waves and dangerous rip currents as a result. 

