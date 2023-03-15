Expand / Collapse search
California slammed by heavy rain: Man zapped by downed wire, tree crashes into teen's room

California was impacted by another atmospheric river, forcing evacuation orders

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
California residents were impacted by yet another atmospheric river storm on Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. 

More than 192,000 customers in the state were without power early Wednesday, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US. 

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that heavy rain combined with snowmelt in terrain below 5,000 feet would result in widespread flooding – particularly in low elevations and areas with shallow and warming snowpack – into Wednesday. 

The agency's office in Los Angeles reported that rain was continuing to move through the Southern California county on Wednesday and that some record daily rainfalls were broken on Tuesday. 

CALIFORNIA HIT BY 11TH ATMOSPHERIC RIVER STORM, BRINGING HEAVY RAIN AND FORCING EVACUATIONS

Conejo Creek in Camarillo was under a flood warning through 8 a.m. PT.

  • A man and woman in a flooded Pajaro laundromat
    Image 1 of 3

    Pamela and Patrick Cerruti empty coins from Pajaro Coin Laundry as floodwaters surround machines in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County, California, on March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

  • Sebastopol Public Works personnel work on removing a fallen pine tree
    Image 2 of 3

    Sebastopol Public Works personnel work on removing a fallen pine tree at Willard Libby Park, in Sebastopol, California, on March 14, 2023. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat via AP)

  • Sonoma County Fire District firefighters and a sheriff's deputy pull people in a boat in Guerneville
    Image 3 of 3

    Sonoma County Fire District firefighters and a sheriff's deputy pull people in the back of the boat and the driver of a van whose vehicle stalled out in high water on Armstrong Woods Road in Guerneville, California, on March 14, 2023. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

Flood warnings also continued for the Bay Area, but sky conditions were clearing over San Francisco. Clouds lingered over the Central Coast. 

Powerful winds in northern California uprooted a massive tree in Livermore, sending it falling into the apartment room of a teenage boy, according to KTVU. 

  • A tree on a damaged apartment building in Livermore
    Image 1 of 4

    The side of an apartment building was damaged after winds in Livermore uprooted a massive tree. (KTVU)

  • The destroyed side of the apartment building
    Image 2 of 4

    A tree smashed into the side of a Livermore apartment building, impacting a teenager's room. (KTVU)

  • The car of the Woodside man
    Image 3 of 4

    A Woodside man was driving along Ridgeway Road when he came across the downed power lines. (KTVU)

  • Downed power lines in Woodside
    Image 4 of 4

    A Woodside man was shocked after touching a downed power line. (KTVU)

MAN CATCHES FISH WITH BARE HANDS IN FLOODED CALIFORNIA STREET: 'GOING TO HAVE DINNER TONIGHT'

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The station also reported that a man in Woodside, California, was shocked by a downed wire he attempted to pull off his car's tire on Tuesday. 

Members of a tree crew take a look at damage to a utility pole after a tree fell across Orchard St. in Santa Rosa, California, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. 

Members of a tree crew take a look at damage to a utility pole after a tree fell across Orchard St. in Santa Rosa, California, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.  (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat via AP)

The storm put nearly 27,000 residents under evacuation orders on Tuesday and there were numerous other reports of falling trees and blown-out windows from strong winds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

