California slammed by heavy rain: Man zapped by downed wire, tree crashes into teen's room

California residents were impacted by yet another atmospheric river storm on Tuesday and into Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

More than 192,000 customers in the state were without power early Wednesday, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that heavy rain combined with snowmelt in terrain below 5,000 feet would result in widespread flooding – particularly in low elevations and areas with shallow and warming snowpack – into Wednesday.

The agency's office in Los Angeles reported that rain was continuing to move through the Southern California county on Wednesday and that some record daily rainfalls were broken on Tuesday.

CALIFORNIA HIT BY 11TH ATMOSPHERIC RIVER STORM, BRINGING HEAVY RAIN AND FORCING EVACUATIONS

Conejo Creek in Camarillo was under a flood warning through 8 a.m. PT.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Flood warnings also continued for the Bay Area, but sky conditions were clearing over San Francisco. Clouds lingered over the Central Coast.

Powerful winds in northern California uprooted a massive tree in Livermore, sending it falling into the apartment room of a teenage boy, according to KTVU.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

MAN CATCHES FISH WITH BARE HANDS IN FLOODED CALIFORNIA STREET: 'GOING TO HAVE DINNER TONIGHT'

The station also reported that a man in Woodside, California, was shocked by a downed wire he attempted to pull off his car's tire on Tuesday.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The storm put nearly 27,000 residents under evacuation orders on Tuesday and there were numerous other reports of falling trees and blown-out windows from strong winds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.