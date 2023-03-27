California shooting at Sikh temple during religious celebration leaves two wounded: sheriff’s office

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a Sikh temple during a religious festival in Sacramento, California Sunday, according to authorities.

The Nagar Kirtan festival began at 9 a.m. Thousands of worshippers and spectators attended the Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh temple, located at 7676 Bradshaw Road, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 2:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on the temple grounds. Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both subjects were transported to a hospital for treatment and were expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators arrived on scene to interview witnesses. The evidence they gathered indicated three East Indian men had been involved in a physical altercation.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and shot one of the other men. The third individual, whom the sheriff’s office identified as 21-year-old Karman Sandhu, also pulled out a gun and shot the first individual.

Sandhu fled the scene on foot. He was later located and taken into custody by sheriff’s detectives.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

The violence came a day ahead of a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee that left three students and three adults dead. The shooter – identified as a 28-year-old woman – was shot and killed by police.