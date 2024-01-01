Expand / Collapse search
California

California shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured in Los Angeles County

One of the CA shooting victims is in critical condition, while 3 others are listed as stable

Associated Press
Published
  • A Los Angeles shooting occurred shortly after the new year began, leaving one woman dead and four people injured.
  • The Hawthorne Police Department responded to a shooting report at around 12:30 a.m. near a shopping mall.
  • One of the victims is in critical condition, while three others were listed as stable.

A woman was killed and four people were wounded in a Los Angeles County shooting shortly after the arrival of the new year, police said.

Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department responded to a shooting report around 12:30 a.m. Monday, KABC-TV reported.

The Hawthorne police said a male victim who suffered gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital from the scene near a shopping mall on Crenshaw Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue, KABC reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said four other victims arrived at area hospitals by other means. An adult female victim was later pronounced dead. One of the others was listed in critical condition and three were listed as stable, KABC reported.

Los Angeles County Sheriff squad car

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle is shown. A woman was killed, and four people were wounded in a Los Angeles County shooting shortly after the arrival of the new year, police say. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

There were no immediate arrests in the shooting, which was being investigated by the sheriff's department.

Hawthorne is part of the Los Angeles metropolitan area in southwestern Los Angeles County.