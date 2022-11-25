Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California shooting kills 1, injures 2 others

CA police have made no arrests in connection with the shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A shooting in Costa Mesa, California, Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.

A Twitter post by the Costa Mesa Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street at 6:50 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Two people were in critical condition, police said.

CALIFORNIA HOMELESS WOMEN RETURN THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS FOUND IN BURNED VAN TO OWNER

Police closed the street to investigate the homicide but the department said an arrest had not been made.

A shooting in California killed one person and injured two others.

A shooting in California killed one person and injured two others. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident with "no concern to the surrounding community" in the city about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.