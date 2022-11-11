California sheriff's office suspends day-time patrol services because of 'catastrophic staffing shortage'

A sheriff’s office in California says it is suspending its day-time patrol services because of a "catastrophic staffing shortage throughout the agency."

The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says the patrols will stop on Nov. 20 in the county north of Sacramento, which has a population of around 65,000.

"Over the past several years, the Sheriff’s Office has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which has been directly linked to pay disparities," it said in a statement. "A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage."

The sheriff’s office says the "added reduction of services is necessary to manage a catastrophic staffing shortage throughout the agency."

In its own statement, the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association said it has spoken to the county’s Board of Supervisors "for several years and warned them that staffing levels are too low.

"Rather than take swift and decisive action, they have delayed and allowed too many good employees to leave," the group added. "Several housing units within the Jail have been shut down, the Dispatch Center was temporarily shut down and now Dayshift Patrol will be shut down. We will continue to do everything we can for the great citizens of Tehama County."

The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday from Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office says its officials have met with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) "to discuss the parameters of emergency response within Tehama County.

"While the final details are still underway, the CHP will be responding to life threatening emergencies during the hours that the Sheriff’s Office is unable to provide patrol services," it said.