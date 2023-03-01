Expand / Collapse search
California
California serial bombing suspect arrested after seven separate explosions in three months

California officials say the suspect might be part of a White supremacist group

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
California 'serial bombing suspect' arrested after seven separate explosions within three months Video

California 'serial bombing suspect' arrested after seven separate explosions within three months

A "serial bombing suspect" in California has been arrested after he allegedly committed seven bombings within a three-month timeframe. (Credit: Fresno Police Department)

California police arrested who they believe to be a serial bombing suspect who is allegedly responsible for seven bombings within a three-month timeframe.

The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of Scott Anderson, 44, on Wednesday, who is accused of the seven bombings which go back to Dec. 13, 2022, according to FOX affiliate KMPH.

Six of the bombings resulted in vehicle explosions, including one Fresno County Probation vehicle. One mailbox  also exploded.

While executing search warrants, officials say that 11 illegal guns, 90 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and $50,000 was found. Officials say that they don't know why Anderson allegedly committed the bombings, but said that he might be associated with a White supremacist group.

Scott Anderson, suspect in California bombings.

Scott Anderson, suspect in California bombings. (Fresno Police Department)

After an arrest warrant for Anderson was issued, he allegedly left the Fresno area and was spotted in Temecula. During a traffic stop, he was arrested by Riverside County deputies.

He was originally charged federally with malicious destruction of explosive devices as well as felon in possession of a gun, but officials say that more charges could be filed.

Four other individuals were also arrested in connection with the investigation into the bombings.

Anderson is being held at the Fresno County Jail on no bail.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.