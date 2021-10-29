California school board member who fired F-bomb at parent had 2nd hot-mic slip-up, video suggests

The president of a California school district who apologized this week for cursing at a parent who was speaking out against mask mandates in schools during a Tuesday meeting was apparently caught on a hot mic for a second time during the same meeting, according to a social media video.

"Oh god, here we go," Los Alamitos School Board President Marlys Davidson appeared to say after introducing two speakers she referred to as Claire C. and Leah R., during the board meeting, according to a YouTube video posted by Los Al Recall.

It wasn’t clear which speaker Davidson was referencing or that it was Davidson talking since all of the board members were wearing masks during the meeting.

The speaker, who introduced herself as Claire Chu, said she was glad everyone had the "freedom to speak" and said she wanted to speak out against critical race theory, claiming it teaches students to "hate each other because of their race, because of their skin color and make them identify different from others.

"No, we are all American," she said to applause. "We are all one nation, one race. Don’t let them divide by the CRT."

In the same meeting, Davidson was caught on a hot mic saying "f--- you" to another speaker, Lauren Roupoli, a parent who spoke out against mask mandates in schools.

Davidson was overheard while others were applauding Roupoli's comments. Roupoli has said Davidson should resign.

"I am deeply sorry for the inappropriate comment that I made in last night's board meeting," Davidson said in a statement on Wednesday, according to KABC-TV of Los Angeles. "I am going to personally apologize to the speaker who most certainly deserves to know that when members of the public address the Board of Education, they must be heard with respect. These are trying times, but trying times demand that we rise to do our best. I reaffirm my commitment to serve our community with dignity and integrity, and I hope they will accept my sincere apology."

California has a statewide mask requirement that affects about 6.7 million students. The requirement is backed by the state’s largest teachers' unions and the California Association of School Boards.

The school district has not responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.