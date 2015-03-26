California police say woman tries to run over man, then hurls urine bag at arresting officers

Police said a California woman tried to run over a man with her car, then hurled a bag of urine at arresting officers. Pasadena Lt. Chris Russ said 39-year-old Monica Avila was booked for investigation of attempted murder.

Investigators said the brother of Avila's ex-boyfriend notified police there was a trespasser on his property at about 3 a.m. Thursday. When the 44-year-old man went outside to talk to Avila, she allegedly tried to run him over with her vehicle and fled.

Police spotted her a short time later and pulled her over.

The lieutenant said Avila suddenly removed her urostomy bag and threw it at the three arresting officers, who were splashed with urine.

