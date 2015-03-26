Expand / Collapse search
California police say woman tries to run over man, then hurls urine bag at arresting officers

By | Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. – Police said a California woman tried to run over a man with her car, then hurled a bag of urine at arresting officers. Pasadena Lt. Chris Russ said 39-year-old Monica Avila was booked for investigation of attempted murder.

Investigators said the brother of Avila's ex-boyfriend notified police there was a trespasser on his property at about 3 a.m. Thursday. When the 44-year-old man went outside to talk to Avila, she allegedly tried to run him over with her vehicle and fled.

Police spotted her a short time later and pulled her over.

The lieutenant said Avila suddenly removed her urostomy bag and threw it at the three arresting officers, who were splashed with urine.

Information from: Pasadena Star-News, http://www.pasadenastarnews.com/