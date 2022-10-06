Expand / Collapse search
California police find woman's body in Los Angeles-area clothing donation box

A passerby alerted authorities about the woman inside the donation box in Santa Clarita, a suburb of Los Angeles

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The body of a woman was found Thursday inside a clothing donation box near Los Angeles, authorities said. 

The unidentified woman climbed into the box in Santa Clarita and was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, Fox Los Angeles reported.

She is believed to be in her 60s. A passerby discovered the deceased woman and alerted authorities.

A woman was found dead Thursday in a clothing donation box near Los Angeles, authorities said. 

It is unknown how long she had been inside the donation box. The news outlet reported that it was unclear who owned the box. 

Fox News has reached out to the sheriff's department. 

A cause of death has not been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The case is not being investigated as a homicide. 

