LA juvenile arrested in rapper's slaying released days earlier for illegal gun charge: source

The Los Angeles juvenile arrested in connection with the Sept. 12 murder of PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, had previously been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and released just days before the rapper's shooting death at a restaurant, a source tells Fox News Digital.

The juvenile and his father, 40-year-old Freddie Lee Trone, were arrested in Las Vegas on Sept. 29 for their roles in Allen's slaying at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles.

Days before the rapper's death, the juvenile had been released from prison under the condition of electronic monitoring. He had been arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with illegal possession of a weapon, according to a source familiar with the case.

The juvenile also has three other priors in addition to the Sept. 3 case, including illegal possession of a firearm last year and two stolen-vehicle charges.

"My prayers go out to the family, friends and girlfriend of PnB Rock. Another sad and senseless act of gun violence in Los Angeles under the reign of George Gascón. George implemented over 60 directives the day he took office on Dec 7, 2020. Not a single one addressed or dealt with public safety," Los Angeles Deputy DA Jonathan Hatami told Fox News Digital in a statement.

LA District Attorney George Gascon only issues misdemeanor charges to 16- and 17-year-olds accused of illegal possession of a firearm. Prosecutors may also forgo firearm charges entirely, Hatami said.

"It’s not uncommon under George’s reign for a juvenile to have multiple gun-possession cases and still get released back into the community, because George rarely allows us to request a juvenile be detained," Hatami explained. "George’s juvenile blanket no-transfer-to-adult-court policy also incentivizes ‘kids’ to be the more active participant in the violent crime or to take the fall for a violent crime for older criminals. These policies are clearly not ‘reforms’ and are hurting us all. George can care less about ‘kids,’ gun violence, accountability, or public safety."

Gascon's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Both the juvenile and his father have been charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery after they allegedly conspired to rob and then shot Allen. Trone saw Allen enter the restaurant on Sept. 12 before he left the location to pick up his son. He then dropped his son off near the strip where the restaurant was located so that his son could apparently rob Allen, court documents show.

The juvenile entered the restaurant, spotted Allen, who was sitting with his girlfriend, and walked up to him.

"Give me all your jewelry now!" the juvenile said to Allen before shooting him once in the chest and twice more in the back with a 9 mm handgun.

As Allen fell to the ground, the juvenile demanded his girlfriend remove her jewelry, as well as Allen's.

"Give me that sh*t right now! I swear to God! I'll shoot you in the head!" the juvenile said to Allen's girlfriend, who complied.

The juvenile then fled the restaurant, and Trone picked him up in his vehicle. The pair returned home but parked a few blocks away from their residence. The juvenile disposed of his shirt and shoes before walking back home with his father, according to court records.