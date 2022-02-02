California police arrest 5 suspects in cargo train theft

Police in California arrested five suspects who were caught carrying boxes off train cars over the weekend as the state continues to deal with the issue of rail theft, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a call from a witness who saw several suspects appearing to break into a train car on railroad tracks near 190th Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, the Torrance Police Department said.

The witness told police they spotted the suspects carrying boxes off the train cars.

Officers detained one suspect shortly after arriving at the scene. Four more suspects were detained during a search of the area around the railroad tracks.

An investigation determined that some train cars had their locks cut and forced open, and were missing cargo, police said. Near the detained suspects, officers said they recovered small generators still in their boxes that had been stolen from the train cars.

All five suspects were arrested and charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

Police said the arrests come amid recent reports of a 'dramatic increase' in rail car thefts.

The most notable thefts have occurred in the Los Angeles area. Photos and videos of the railroads in Los Angeles have prompted questions about what officials are doing to combat rail theft and how these thefts are impacting an already-stressed U.S. supply chain.

Various members of Congress have sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for help in addressing the matter.

