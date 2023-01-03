California pastor John MacArthur 'doing better' after sudden illness

John MacArthur, pastor of the popular Grace Community megachurch, is recovering from a sudden onset of illness.

MacArthur, 83, was preaching Sunday service earlier this week when he reportedly said he felt ill. He was unable to preach the second service.

Despite concern from church members, Grace Community Church has assured the public that MacArthur is recovering and doing better.

"Many of you are praying for Pastor John’s health due to his absence from the pulpit during the second service. We are pleased to report that he is doing well," Grace Community Church wrote Monday on their website.

The statement continued, "He saw a doctor on Sunday afternoon and he is in good health, and just needs rest from a busy holiday week."

Even as the pastor was sick, the church elder remained upbeat, adding, "It’s pretty pretty amazing we have guys with sermons in their Bibles wherever you go and so Mike’s going to be here."

"Just so you know, Pastor John had a bug this week and preached our first hour but asked if he might be able to take a break for the second hour. So Mike Riccardi is going to be answering the call," a Grace Community Church elder announced on Sunday, according to Christian website Protestia.